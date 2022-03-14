The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna has said that commercial companies and firms stand to benefit from payment of the mandatory NASENI levy.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, the Deputy Director, Information, NASENI stressing that the companies and firms will benefit from the research and programmes of the agency.

Haruna said “to begin with, the ultimate beneficiaries of NASENI’s research and development(R&Ds) activities and programmes in the areas of capital goods, machinery and equipment including reverse-engineered spare parts and components are the commercial companies and firms operating within Nigeria themselves, in the first instance.”

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration amended the Nigerian Finance Act 2021 especially aspects which concern implementation of payment of 0.25% turn-over of commercial companies and firms operating in Nigeria to fund research and development (R&Ds) activities of NASENI. The special fund is also known as NASENI Levy in the new Finance Act 2021.

The Part XI (37) Section 20 of the NASENI Act was amended in Nigeria Finance Act 2021 by (a) substituting for subsection (2) (a) and (b), new subsection 2(a)and (b)-“(a) 1% of the Federation Account;(b) levy on profit before tax of commercial companies and firms with turn-over of N100,000,000 and above.

This Act is covering the banking, mobile telecommunication, ICT, aviation, maritime, oil and gas sectors which shall be-(i) at the rate of 0.25%,(ii) collected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and(iii) credited to the account of NASENI nowpassed into law by the National Assembly and also approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The NASENI boss stressed the need for optimal public education and awareness creation on the benefits of NASENI programmes, research & development activities to stakeholders, firms and commercial companies whose cooperation and support are highly needed now by the Agency pursuant to its statutory function and activities.

He added that this is geared wholly toward the socio-economic growth and development of the country, Nigeria.

“Altogether, the good thoughts by the Federal Government toward improving the private sector operations, the people of Nigeria both present and future generations underlined the intent of the Government which is spearheading the need for special fund and investment for research, science and technology innovations,” he said.

He noted that the government knowing fully- well the overall positive effects and prospects of such endeavours on the socio-economic lives of the people, passed the NASENI Levy into law in the 2021 Financial Act.

NASENI’s Mandate, vision and mission as encapsulated in its establishment Act,ACT,2004 CAP N3 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria was set up to serve as Nigeria’s only purpose built Agency whose programmes and activities are geared towards the practical implementation of the National Science and Technology Policy of the country, the statement added.