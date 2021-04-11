BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN AND NONYE EKWENUGO |

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has said that paying ransom and giving amnesty to kidnappers and bandits will not bring an end to banditry.

According to Northern CAN, intelligence gathering that would lead to exposing the perpetrators and sponsors of banditry would go a long way towards ending the menace.

The executive secretary, National Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Pastor Yakubu Pam, who is also the chairman of Northern CAN, made these comments during an interview with newsmen yesterday shortly after paying a condolence visit to the pioneer secretary general of Northern CAN and national secretary general of CAN, Engr Samuel Salifu, over the death of his wife.

He said: “The issue of paying ransom to kidnappers will not solve this problem. What will solve this problem is our intelligence. People are being cheated because of lack of information. When we have information about who these bad people are, I think Nigeria will be able to solve the problem. If we are very sincere in bringing them out – even if it is my son, let him face the wrath of the law – I think that will be very important in solving these problems.

“When you talk about giving amnesty to such people, I think amnesty is not something that should be given on a platter of gold – just like that. Amnesty is when people come out to show remorse, when they show that they regret what they did. It should be done in a way that he who is receiving the amnesty will know the value and it shouldn’t be given just like that. It should first and foremost be preached to these people, let them come by themselves and government will assess them together with Nigerians.”

The NCPC chairman said it was its concern about the rising insecurity that “we called for Northern CAN NEC meeting and throughout the night, we had to discuss. We are living in troubling and challenging times.

“We are agreed that we must appeal to the federal government, state governors, the leadership down to the grassroots and local government, particularly here in northern Nigeria, that they must, this time around, stop making assurances on media and become practical by engaging citizens in solving these problems.

“The situation is very challenging; government must engage citizens at all levels, from local to national, in finding solutions to these problems. It is the only way we can come out of this.

“Coming to our own here in the North, we have peculiar problems, fundamental issues that have become reasons behind some of these problems and one of them is unemployment. Our youths are roaming the streets and we must address the issue of lack of employment and injustice.

“Injustice is all over, criminals are seen walking on the streets. We must rise up and address these issues holistically and objectively.”

Pam also advised community leaders to make sure they speak to their young men and women.

“Patience is a virtue; patience in building our nation. And also we must learn from other nations that have passed through all kinds of challenges like ours as Nigerians.

“Go to Rwanda today, it was a nothing, yesterday, full of genocide, ethnic and religious wars. We can stop all these ugly occurrences and make a U-turn to make our country better. Our concern is more about northern Nigeria and to make sure that our women and youth are gainfully employed.”