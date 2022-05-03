Paymasta, an earned wage access (EWA) and personal finance management app that allows employees of organisations access their salaries before payday, has been developed by Nigerian fintech innovators.

The application built by Lastmile Financials Limited, partners with employers to provide employees immediate access to their salaries as soon as it is earned rather than waiting 30 days for payday at zero cost to the employer and helps boost employees’ productivity, engagement, and loyalty.

Speaking at the official launch of the app in Lagos yesterday, chief evangelist and co-founder of Paymasta,Mr. Gerald Erih, said PayMasta gives employees the opportunity to use a portion of their monthly salary already earned in case of an emergency, to pay bills or other unexpected financial situations. This reduces financial stress and the need for expensive payday loans, overdrafts, or credit cards.

‘At Paymasta, we help people achieve financial freedom. Our target audience are people that basically work 9am to 5pm daily and live paycheck to paycheck. In Nigeria, that’s about 80 per cent of the working-class population. We are all about enabling them not just about having access to money that they earn when they need it anytime but also help them plan their finances and track their expenses.

‘Once we sign up your employer, you can easily access your pay as your details would been linked-up to our platform.

ployer is not yet signed-up, you can go on the app, drop your employer details/ if we have not reached them already, we will contact them, sign them up and in a couple of minutes you can start accessing to what you have earned,’ he said.

Erih added that, “There is no cost to the employer. There is nothing to lose, there is so much to gain because your employees are happy, they are more committed and engaged and not thing of financial stress. Financial stress is the number factor affecting employees globally.”

Also, founder, The Nehemiah Place, Mr. Adeniyi Nehemiah, said today’s technology will bring ease to employees, drive compensation and employee benefits in the workplace, adding that Paymasta is meant to bring rest of mind to employees especially on their financial needs.

