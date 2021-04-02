ByJonathan Nda-Isaiah |

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State is at present between a rock and a hard place. After announcing recently that his state will not pay ransom or negotiate with bandits, the outlaws hit the state with successive attacks and abductions to prove a point to the governor.

They kidnapped no fewer than 30 students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Igabi local government area of the state. In a separate incident, three teachers were abducted in Kaduna by attackers who stormed Rema Primary School in Birnin Gwari local government area.

Even after the attacks by the bandits, Governor El-Rufai told Al-Jazeera that “It’s a principled stand, we do not pay ransom, we will not negotiate with criminals; we will not negotiate with bandits. The fact that you are carrying an AK-47 does not give you the platform to negotiate because if we do that then we’ll have to negotiate with every criminal in Nigeria, and grant him or her amnesty. The kidnappers were told ‘not a penny’ will be given by the government. They are waiting, hoping that something will come. We are involved in a waiting game, we’ll have to wait and see how things play out.”

However, on Monday the parents of the kidnapped students protested on the streets of Kaduna and demanded the release of their children. It’s a sad situation.

El-Rufai must be in a dilemma right now, should he bend backwards to negotiate with the bandits or stick to his earlier vow not to do so .We all know when it comes to sticking to his convictions, the governor is as tough as a nail.

Indeed, it is easier saying it from outside that the state government should not negotiate with bandits, but if your child or relative is kidnapped, you will move heaven and earth to secure the release of the child. I have also heard arguments that if El-Rufai’s children were among the students kidnapped students; will he stick to his guns of not negotiating or paying ransom to the bandits?

Come to think of it, if you were a governor, will you pay ransom to the bandits to enable them buy more weapons to carry out more abduction cases or are you ready to call their bluff and not pay ransoms? It’s a catch 22 situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s also no secret that most countries have made it a state policy not to negotiate with terrorists but it still doesn’t change the fact that some countries sometimes use back door channels to negotiate with terrorists.

Besides, where is the amnesty -in- chief campaigner, Sheik Abubakar Gumi in all this? He should use his clout to secure the release of these students to prove that the bandits are really repentant.

I strongly believe this is where our security forces should come in. We need to equip our security forces to forestall cases of school abductions. The security agencies should invest more in technology to monitor our schools and highways. We also need to embark on a massive ‘clear-out of our forests’ as they have gradually turned into habitats of bandits and terrorists. The time to act is now.