The Governing Council of the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has inaugurated a disciplinary tribunal to ensure discipline and adherence to ethics of the profession in the country.

The tribunal sat for the first time after six years to decide on cases referred to it by the investigative panel.

Speaking during the inaugural meeting in Abuja, the chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Ahmed Tijjani Mora, said the exercise was necessary because the PCN cannot pretend not to have pharmacists who have deviated from the code of conduct and ethics of the profession.

Mora said the post-inaugural meeting of the Governing Council held on June 9,2020, approved the constitution of the membership of the disciplinary committee, noting that the period of the members was to be for one year.

He, however, said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which necessitated lockdown, the tribunal could not meet as expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am aware that the panel has met at least twice from 2020 to date. It is based on the above, and especially for the fact that the six Governing Council was dissolved in 2015, which was six years ago.”