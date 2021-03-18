BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The Pharmacists Council Of Nigeria (PCN) has inducted 236 fresh pharmacy graduands of Madonna University.

Speaking during the induction and oath-taking ceremony at Elele, Rivers State, the registrar, PCN, Pharm. Elijah Mohammed, congratulated the graduands while enjoining them to take their one year internship programme very seriously as there may not be opportunities to make up for any time wasted.

The registrar urged the inductees to get acquainted with the Code of Ethics of the pharmacy profession, adding that the Council frowns at professional misconduct in its entirety.

Speaking further, Mohammed informed that five universities have commenced the Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) programme, newly approved by the National University Commission (NUC).

PharmD is a professional degree similar to a Doctor of Medicine (MD) or Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS).

According to Mohammed, “The PharmD programme as approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC) is receiving support from the University Senate of all approved Faculties of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

“To adequately prepare the lectures and preceptors for the PharmD programme, the PCN in conjunction with University of Benin and Nigerian Association of Pharmacists and Pharmaceutical Scientists in the Americas (NAPPSA) organised a 2-session special PharmD training for Academic Pharmacists and Preceptors.

“The training has produced efficient manpower for the take-off of PharmD in all the accredited Faculties of Pharmacy/Pharmaceutical Sciences in Nigerian Universities. I am happy to inform you that about five universities have commenced PharmD programme and more are joining,” he explained.