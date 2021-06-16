Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN) yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State sealed 205 chemists and patent medicine shops in 17 local government areas of the state.

The registrar, PCN, Elijah Mohammed disclosed this to newsmen during a press conference. He was represented at the press conference by the council’s director of enforcement, Stephen Esumobi.

According to him, the premises sealed were made up of 20 pharmacies and 185 patent medicine shops.

He added that the enforcement team was in Birnin Kebbi to ensure that all premises where medicines are sold fulfill conditions with respect to location, storage facilities, environment, documentation and personnel.

Mohammed also stated that the enforcement team before the exercise visited all the affected local government areas where they advised the shops owners to make sure they comply and fulfill the conditions laid down by the council.