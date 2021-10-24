The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 650 pharmacies and patent medicine shops in Kaduna State for illegally selling substances of abuse to the public, which in turn get to the hands of criminals.

A representative of the council’s registrar, Pharm. Elijah Mohammed who disclosed this while addressing a press conference in Kaduna said the activities of many patent medicine shop owners and other medicine dealers had contributed in no small way to the security challenges across the country.

The registrar who was represented by the council’s director of enforcement, Pharm. Stephen Esumobi, said; “Some of the sealed stores illegally sell substances of abuse to members of the public for financial gains. Some of these substances eventually get into the hands of criminal elements who take them as confidence boosters before carrying out their operations.”

Mohammed said a particular drug which ought not to be dispensed over the counter now finds its way into the hands of criminals.

“When they use this drug, they become very powerful, they can trek hundreds of kilometers, they don’t feel hungry or pain of any kind. That is why even when they are shot, they still keep fighting and don’t feel pain until they die.”

He said the PCN enforcement team had been on the field throughout the week visiting Zaria, Kaduna and environs. Observations revealed that owners of many patent medicine shops are engaged in the sale of medicines without regard to laid down guidelines.