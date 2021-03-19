BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has arrested three illegal medicine dealers and shut 48 unregistered pharmacies in Oyo State.

The Registrar, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, Pharmacist Elijah Mohammed at a press conference in Ibadan on Friday, disclosed that most of these premises did not have appropriate storage facilities, thus exposing medicines to adverse environmental factors that degrade them and make them unsuitable for human consumption.

According to him, one of the objectives of the new National Drug Distribution Guidelines is to ensure that medicines remain safe, effective and of good quality as they transit from one level of the distribution chain to another until they finally get to the patients and other end users.

He said that one of the identified weaknesses in the distribution chain was the proliferation of illegal medicine stores.

“Furthermore, these illegal outlets do not have pharmacists to supervise the dispensing of medicines to the public. This has contributed to irrational dispensing of medicines resulting in treatment failures and untoward effects on patients and other unsuspecting members of the public who patronize them.

“Also, the activities of these illegal outlets tend to encourage the abuse and misuse of controlled medicines with the attendant negative social and security implications.

“In order to address this challenge, the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) stepped up enforcement activities across the country. The PCN enforcement team visited Oyo State from 12th to 16th October, 2020 and some illegal premises were sealed off while investigations continued to ascertain the status of owners, scope of illegal activities in those premises and their collaborators.

“As a result of this intervention, some premises upgraded their facilities to meet conditions for storage of medicines while others have employed pharmacists to supervise pharmaceutical activities.”

He added that some owners of sealed premises refused to comply with guidelines and they broke the PCN seals and continued with their illegal activities.

These premises, he added, were located in the following local government areas of the state: Ibadan North East, Oluyole, Akinyele, Ona-Ara, Ibadan North, Ibadan South East and Ibadan North West.