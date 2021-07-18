President of the Paralympic Committee Nigeria (PCN) Gen Emico Eruwa has tasked Team Nigeria on 2020 Paralympic Games success.

The PCN boss made the charge when he visited the Para Athletics camp of the Nigerian Paralympic team yesterday.

General Eruwa who was accompanied by the Secretary General of the PCN Suleiman Isah, informed that the visit was part of the monitoring plan to assess the conditions of the athletes in camp, their level of preparation and interact with them first hand.

The top officials of the PCN are also expected to visit the Lagos camp of the Para Powerlifters and Para Table Tennis camp soon.

Gen Eruwa expressed confidence in the ability of the Paralympians to make Nigeria proud at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and charged them to maintain strict professional discipline, especially by distancing themselves from the use of banned substances as well as always playing by the rules of their sports.

Nigeria presents one of the strongest contingents at the Paralympic Games with a reputation of serially setting new world records at every edition.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games is expected to open on August 24 and Nigeria shall be presenting about 10 powerlifters, 6 para table tennis players and 5 para athletes.