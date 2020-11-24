BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

In a bid to ensure effective monitoring, the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) is set to computerize the entire drug distribution system in the county.

The Chairman, PCN Governing Council, Prof. Ahmed Mora, disclosed this while briefing journalists on happenings in the PCN, after the 41st regular meeting of the Governing Council, in Abuja.

He said discussions were already ongoing with relevant authorities for the creation of ICT department for the PCN to monitor drug distribution in the entire country.

According to Mora, the development was necessary because the PCN is responsible for the licensing of pharmaceutical premises, where pharmaceutical activities take place, and therefore, should know how these pharmaceutical products move, so that in case of bad formulation, they can be recalled easily through the internet.

“Of course we have an ICT unit here under the registrar’s office but this is what we are talking about interns of holistic monitoring of distribution of drugs in the whole country; that is the movement of pharmaceutical products from manufacturers, the importers and wholesalers to retailers: retail pharmacists, community pharmacists, and hospital pharmacists.

“For monitoring of the distribution of drug all over the country, we are trying to computerise the entire drug distribution system in this country and we have visited the head of service, we made a request and the formality towards us getting the place on ground is in place”, he explained.

Speaking further, Prof. Mora described as a ‘big problem’ the issue of lack of spaces for internship training for gradaund pharmacists in the country, explaining that here are 380 internship centres in the country, mostly in the general, teaching hospitals and also the manufacturing industry while 1,500 pharmacists are produced annually.

He, however, expressed the Council’s commitment to addressing the problem in a way that

“The number of gradaund pharmacists that are produced in the country, there are not enough places for them to do their mandatory one year training. This is a huge problem for us. These youths, sometimes they get frustrated. Two months to three month after induction, they don’t have places to do their internship.

“We are also collating the available positions of vacancies at hand right now for fresh graduates to do their internship. We produce 1500 pharmacists every year, so we look at it in such a way that we have a holistic approach to it. we are liaising with agencies to see that this whole issue is centralised in such a way that pharmacists, by the time they are being inducted as pharmacists, they already know where they are going for their internship training, we are really passionate about it.”

Stressing the importance of data, Mora said “Now without data, we will not be able to plan, so we need the directors of pharmaceutical services in the state and FCT and the Deans of Faculty to give us their own vacancies and graduands that they have.”