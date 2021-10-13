The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday accused President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of making false performance claims.

The opposition party said it is embarrassed that the Buhari administration has resorted to media hyping of non-existent projects and programs in the face of manifest stagnation and failure in all sectors of national life in the country.

Spokesman of PDP Kola Ologbondiyan stated this against the backdrop of the recent mid-term ministerial performance review held at the presidential villa.

Ologbondiyan in a statement said it is strange that with the near total collapse of infrastructure, deteriorated economy, skyrocketing inflation, high cost of food, inexcusable high mortality rate, an abysmally low purchasing power, high spate of insecurity and a lack of direction in the country, President Buhari is busy parading non-existent projects as achievements.