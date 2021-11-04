Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Ondo State chapter, has raised the alarm over the removal of the military checkpoints across the state.

The party said the soldiers that manned security checkpoints in the state, especially at the inter-state boundaries had abandoned their posts.

In a statement issued by the PDP publicity secretary, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, he said the army withdrew its men as a result of the refusal of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to pay allowances due to the personnel.

According to Peretei, “Over the years, the army high command approved the mobilisation of soldiers to 32 strategic locations in the state to stem the activities of kidnappers and other criminals on the condition that the state government pays a token as allowances to the soldiers.”

PDP noted that the arrangement preceded the incumbent administration under Governor Akeredolu.

Peretei said, “Unfortunately, in the last four months, these allowances have not been paid. All efforts to appeal to the Governor fell on deaf ears.

“Also, efforts by Traditional Rulers to plead with the Governor did not yield any results.

“In the last year, 11 traditional rulers have been kidnapped, while one first-class Oba, the Oluifon of Ifon was murdered in cold blood by gunmen.”

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ondo State chapter joins other well-meaning Ondo State citizens to appeal to Governor Akeredolu, to immediately pay the outstanding allowances due to the security personnel without further delay.

Meanwhile, the Ondo state government has denied the allegation, adding that the spurious efforts of the opposition PDP to “weaponise a seeming situation of near sabotage, clearly shows how detached they are from the arena of vigilance.”

According to the state commissioner for information and orientation, Donald Ojogo, to PDP, everything is politics and politics must be infused into everything, including the safety and welfare of the people.