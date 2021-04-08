BY Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has underscored the need for the South African African National Congress (ANC) and PDP to work together to save and deepen democracy in Africa.

Secondus stated this on Wednesday when he received the South African High Commissioner, Thamsanqa Dennis Mseleku, at the party’s Wadata Plaza national headquarters in Abuja.

According to a statement from the Secondus’ media office, the PDP chairman, who noted that his party has a lot to learn from ANC, which he described as a mass movement, also added that Nigeria has a lot to learn from South Africa in the conduct of free, fair and credible election, which is one of the biggest challenges of Nigerian democracy.

He also told his guest that the biggest problem facing Nigeria today was in the area of insecurity, stressing that: “Nigeria is distressed as a result of the security challenges, we need help from anybody who can help in ideas and other logistics to bring peace in the land.”

Secondus also commended the South African government particularly President Cyril Ramaphosa for the uncommon interest they showed in Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, which led to her victory at the contest for the World Trade Organisation (WTO) director-general.

Earlier in his remark, the South African high commissioner expressed the desire of his home government to continue to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

He said that Nigeria and South Africa must come together to save the continent, pointing out that “there is no hope for the continent if the two countries fail to work together.”

The high commissioner, who was accompanied to the PDP headquarters by the first secretary, Boipelo Lefatshe, also observed the frequent movement of politicians from one party to the other, noting that South Africa suffered similar thing in the past until it found a stabilising way by removing carpet-crossing in their constitution.