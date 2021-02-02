A stakeholders’ meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to broker peace between the feuding factions in the South West region failed to hold following boycott by loyalists of former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, suggesting that the crisis is far from over. ADEBIYI ADEDAPO captures the intrigue

Suspension of the Ibadan North East chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mr Taiwo Iyiola threw a clog into the wheels of the reconciliation among warring factions of the party in the South West zone as a stakeholders meeting scheduled to hold last Thursday in Ibadan, Oyo State, was aborted due to the absence of former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose and members of his faction.

River State governor, Nyesom Wike and other bigwigs within the PDP were in Ibadan to intervene in the crisis rocking the zone.

Wike was expected to serve as a mediator between Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Fayose who has been at loggerheads of the party’s leadership structure in the zone.

Others present at Oyo Government House for the meeting were former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former governor of Ekiti State, Olusegun Oni; Senator Biodun Olujimi representing Ekiti South; a former member of the House of Representatives from Ajeromi/ Ifelodun federal constituency of Lagos State Hon Rita Orji and candidate of the PDP in the 2020 Ondo governorship election, Mr Eyitayo Jegede.

LEADERSHIP also gathered that only chairmen of Ondo and Oyo State showed up for the meeting while chairmen of the four remaining states, i.e. Osun, Ogun, Ekiti and Lagos stayed away.

The meeting was, however, aborted since Fayose and other members of his faction including governorship candidate of Ogun State in the 2019 elections, Hon Ladi Adebutu, his counterpart in Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, immediate past zonal vice chairman, Eddy Olafeso, party chieftain in Oyo State, Adebisi Aremu Olopoeniyan, former House leader and member of the PDP National Reconciliation Committee, Mulikat Akande Adeola, Femi Babalola and others.

LEADERSHIP further gathered that Fayose was willing to attend the stakeholders meeting but shelved the idea following the suspension of the party’s chairman in Ibadan North East local government area of Oyo State, Mr Taiwo Iyiola by the state’s Working Committee of the party.

Iyiola was last Tuesday suspended by the state’s Working Committee of the party over an alleged anti-party activity.

During a meeting held at Fayose‘s Lagos residence on Wednesday, all the four state chairmen resolved to shun the Ibadan meeting. They accused Makinde of victimising officials of the party who are against his candidate for the position of zonal vice chairman of the party, Senator Hosea Agboola, even when a reconciliation effort was ongoing.

The Fayose led faction noted that Iyiola was suspended just because he held a meeting with the immediate past zonal vice-chairman, Dr Eddy Olafeso at the residence of PDP chieftain Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeniyan. Olafeso is aspiring to return to his position as national vice chairman and has the backing of Fayose and faction.

The media aide to Fayose, Lere Olayinka, while reacting to enquires, said the former governor could not attend the meeting because his loyalists had also resolved to shun Thursday’s meeting.

“The former governor is not coming there. His people said they are not coming and he cannot come there alone,” Olayinka said.

Fayose, it was gathered, was favourably disposed to attending the meeting, but his loyalists told him pointedly at a meeting held in his Lagos residence on Wednesday that they would not sit on the same table with Governor Makinde, whom they accused of “acting like a baby politician and promoting factions in Ogun, Osun and Ekiti States.”

While addressing journalists after a brief meeting with other PDP stakeholders present, Wike said the meeting had to be aborted due to the absence of some persons for “logistics reasons”.

He, however, said the stakeholders resolved to shelve the meeting and give those absent another opportunity to reconsider their stand on issues over the party leadership in the region.

Pointing to the strategic nature of having a peaceful and united South West PDP, he said efforts continued to be geared to resolve the various interests and bring everybody on board.

Without giving a timeline, he avowed that the aborted meeting would be reconvened as soon as the various warring interests are harmonised.

“There was no PDP stakeholders’ meeting today. Yes, there ought to have been a stakeholders’ meeting but two things that made me come was that the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, is not only a friend but he is my in-law and a good friend and I told him that I will come to Oyo State.

“Coincidentally, we were supposed to meet for South West PDP so I wanted to use one stone to kill two birds. I also said I was going to see some of the projects he was embarking on. Yesterday night, we realised that because of some logistics reasons, some persons were not around and we didn’t want to have a meeting where we will have to reconvene.

“So we said we need to give them the opportunity to come back and then meet. We had that understanding and said I should use that opportunity to make some inspection. But he said there are some leaders of the party that are around and it will be necessary to say hi to them.

“I then obliged that we should respect elders and to also inspect the projects. We already decided that the meeting will not hold today because of the logistics reasons.

“We should not be in a hurry. Peace needs a lot of talking to. In politics, you need to talk to people for people to understand. It is not something that once you meet today, everything must be resolved at that particular day.

“Politics is of interests and you need to make sure everybody is fully involved. So, you do not need to be in a hurry. What is important is for peace to reign in South-West PDP,” he said.

Chairman of the zonal state chairmen, Dr Sikirulai Ogundele, ahead of the meeting confirmed that chairmen of Lagos, Osun, Ekiti and Osun States, Engr Adedeji Doherty, Hon. Sunday Bisi and Chief Bisi Kolawole respectively, as well as the Zonal Caretaker Committee secretary, Daisi Akintan and six other members of the caretaker committee, would not attend the meeting.

Ogundele, who is also the PDP chairman in Ogun State, said “Governor Makinde bit more than he could chew and we will not sit on the same table with him to discuss anything.

“We have expressed our disappointment to former Governor Fayose that he cannot invite us to a meeting with Governor Makinde, who has been creating parallel structures against the constituted structures put in place through congresses organised by the national organs of the party.

“We told him (Fayose) that even though we respect him in Ogun State but by the collective decision of our leaders, we are not attending the proposed meeting with a political neophyte like Governor Makinde, whose antic is clearly to polarise the party.

“This is evident in his handling of the party in Oyo State, especially his directive that members of Ward and Local Government executives who left the party more than two years ago and have now returned to the party should return to the positions they were occupying in the Excos before they left, ” he said.

The disagreement between the Fayose and Makinde is connected to the leadership of the party in the South-West. While Mr Makinde has consistently claimed to be the leader of the party in South-West, Fayose disagreed, saying the Oyo state governor is a ‘baby-politician’.

While the crisis festers, the national leadership of the party seemed lost at sea on how to resolve the intricate tussle.

This is more so that Makinde had set up a reconciliation committee to resolve the leadership crisis with a former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola named as chairman.

Fayose however rejected the composition of the committee, saying members were unilaterally picked by Makinde. He went ahead to name his own committee for the same purpose.

Although the national party had setup the Senator Abubakar Saraki-led national reconciliation committee last November to address crisis like these in the party, there seem to be no light at the end of the tunnel just yet.

If anything, the recent lash back of the national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus over his complicity in the matter was insightful.

A former minister of special duties, Elder Wole Oyelese had blamed Secondus for escalating the crisis between the two camps.

According to Oyelese, the party chairman had been obsessed with his alleged tenure extension, and scheming to the point of playing divisive roles.

Responding however, Secondus, who had been largely silence on the protracted leadership crisis in the South-West chapter of the party, asked the warring parties to approach the Senator Bukola Saraki led National Peace and Reconciliation Committee of the party.

Secondus said the crisis in the South-West zone of the party predates his emergence as national chairman.

The PDP chairman said this in a WhatsApp message sent out to journalists by his Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi, advising the two warring factions to approach the Saraki committee for resolution.

Abonyi said: “The crisis in the Southwest PDP is as old as the PDP itself, whereas Secondus became National Chairman in December 2017.

“Let them channel their problems to the Saraki-led Peace and Reconciliation Committee set up by the same Secondus. If you put your house in order, outsiders can do nothing to its foundation,” he said.

Evidently, the crisis rocking PDP in the zone seems far from abating, a situation that might cost the party major loss of goodwill ahead of 2023 if not properly and promptly resolved.