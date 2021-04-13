The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is back at a spot it thought it had gone past: the prospect of another governor(s) dumping the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

With reports of two of its governors, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara and Prof Benedict Ayade of Cross River, planning to move to the APC, the party was thrown into panic mode of sorts.

PDP governors, the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and some other influential PDP members from the state, had sprang into action, in a bid to stop a repeat of the Engr David Umahi of Ebonyi State experience.

Umahi had dumped PDP for the APC late last year, despite efforts by the party leadership to stop him from moving. Umahi left because, according to him, the party would not zone its presidential ticket to his geo-political region, the South East in 2023, despite the support it has enjoyed from the zone over the years.

Although PDP dispelled Umahi’s claim the recent report of its post 2019 review panel led by Governor Bala Mohammed has revived the debate on zoning of its ticket.

However, while the reasons behind Mattawalle and Ayade’s alleged plan to leave PDP are different from Umahi’s, it is bound to spark fresh apprehensions in the party, pundits aver. And if the reports are anything to go by, they would be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari upon his return from his London visit.

Matawalle’s plan to join APC, it was gathered, is driven by second term ambition which he thinks might not be realistic on the PDP platform.

Recall that his emergence as governor in 2019 was on the back of the internal crisis in APC which resulted in the disqualification of its candidate in the election as declared by the Supreme Court. APC won the election.

But Matawalle’s defection became rife after his recent meeting with three APC governors, led by the chairman of the APC national caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

With the current APC leadership recording success in wooing over PDP chieftains since it took over office last year, nothing can be left to chance.

But there is more to the Mattawalle story, especially as this was not the first time, he has been linked with moves to defect. While its was learnt that Mattawalle’s previous move was scuttled by his predecessor, Abdulaziz Yari, there are insinuations that a former governor of the state, Ahmed Sani Yerima, is behind the incumbent’s fresh move to join APC.

For Yerima, the plan, it was learnt, is to whittle Yari’s influence in the party, which firmed somewhat after he resolved his differences with Senator Kabiru Marafa.

Although, associates of the Zamfara governor who craved anonymity hinted that the PDP governors who paid him a visit last Wednesday may have changed his mind, another associate said the governor was still consulting with critical stakeholders on his next move.

In Cross River State, Ayade, has also been linked in the past with plans to join the APC. LEADERSHIP checks reveal that some PDP leaders were not comfortable with his closeness to the Villa just as they decried his absence at party meetings.

But beyond these claims as gathered by LEADERSHIP, Ayade has been locked in a battle with some top party members, including his predecessor, Senator Liyel Imoke, over the control of party structure in the state.

It was also learnt that the support by another PDP governor from the zone for those against Ayade contributed to the friction in the state. However the crisis was heightened by the raging struggle for the Cross River North senatorial seat.

Ayade backs Sunday Odey, while the opposing camp is behind Hon Agom Jarigbe, in an intriguing tussle that appears set to humiliate the governor.

Despite interventions by the PDP national leadership and Governor Mohammed of Bauchi State, the governor appears unpersuaded. Recall that he had boycotted the South South zonal congresses and the South South governors meeting in Port Harcourt Rivers State.

He however attended a PDP governors meeting in Abuja where, it was learnt, he spoke on his travails in the party.

However, the governor had also given fillip to the claim of his defection.

Ayade while receiving his Bauchi counterpart, hinted on the possibility of leaving with a good number of party stalwarts should he decide to defect. He said, “I am happy you have created an opportunity for a melodrama. So, today I am seated and dancing on the fence. Indeed, that’s true. And so I speak with righteous anger for the continuous annoyance and nuisance orchestrated on our innocence by external factors. But I just hope this ends today.

“And so, please, as I leave you with some holy whispers, which will be very strong, firm and clear, it’s a harbinger of trouble. While I believe in ecclesiastics of peace, I believe in the catechism of good faith but I also believe in respect for the supremacy of an office.

“So if you take a catalytic combination of all I have said, it tells you that there is the need for a guided caution by some persons, going forward as a people, as a party. I think the time has come when all of us will gather and say enough is enough.

“I can’t afford to make a decision just for my sake. I am not desperate in putting a successor but I am desperate for their well-being,” he said.

The situation was however compounded by a recent rally held by local government chairmen and the 196 councillors in support of the governor.

Nevertheless, commissioner for information in Cross River State, Mr. Asu Okang, said the governor is still a bonafide PDP member adding that he has not told any of his followers that he is warming up to defect to the APC.

He said, “As of the last count, Ayade has not given any directive as to his alleged movement to the APC.

“The rally you saw today is not a signal that the governor is moving to the APC, but to let you know that he is still in charge of the PDP politics as far as Cross River State is concerned.

“The local government chairmen and the 196 councillors had thought it wise to come together and rally support for the governor. We are still a PDP state, Ayade is still a PDP man, and so anyone thinking that the governor is moving to the APC is making a very big mistake,” Okang said.

Reports of more governors defecting from the PDP are still rife. However, PDP spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan said the party “does not respond to rumours,” over the alleged planned defection of the governors, even though he accused the APC of intimidating and blackmailing PDP governors to join its fold.

This claim was corroborated by PDP governors after their recent meeting in Benue State. In their communique, they “condemned the intimidation of sitting governors by the APC administraion using all sorts of weapons, like security agencies, unequal access to federal resources, promotion of division among political parties with fake promises and falsehood.”

For what’s it’s worth, the months ahead will be insightful as the party deals with an increasing desire by its governors to secure their political space and relevance beyond 2023.