The Ekiti State chapters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have disagreed over the closure of schools in the state for the hosting of the National Festival of Arts & Culture (NAFEST).

The party which slammed the APC-led government for shutting all primary and secondary schools in the state for one week described the action as ridiculous and unexplainable.

Speaking after an emergency meeting of the State Working Committee ,(SWC) presided over by its acting State Chairman , Hon Lanre Omolase held at the state’s party secretariat in Ado Ekiti, the PDP unequivocally declared the APC ruling government as an enemy of education.

The party in a statement signed the PDP State Publicity Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju, and made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti on Saturday lamented that education, which is the pride of Ekiti and its people has been sacrificed for a mere festival of arts and culture by the APC government ostensibly because Governor Fayemi and his party do not value education.

Responding, the APC state Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe, said the one- week vacation was declared to prevent students from sneaking out of schools, by being attracted by the festival, observe their midterm and prevent students cohabiting with strangers, who are presently occupying some hostels owned by public schools.

Dipe, who described the vituperation as unreasonable and belated said no governor could have loved education like Fayemi, who declared free education in primary and secondary schools and abrogated the levy allegedly imposed on pupils by the immediate past PDP administration.