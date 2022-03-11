The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will next Tuesday hold a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, the first convened by Dr Iyorchia Ayu as national chairman.

Notice of the NEC meeting was issued by the national secretary of the party, Sen. Samuel N. Anyanwu who also stated that the national caucus of the party will hold before the NEC meets.

The national caucus meeting holds on Monday while the NEC meets on Tuesday at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja

Although the agenda of the meeting was not stated, it was learnt that the party would among other things continue deliberations and plans for the unveiling of party programmes for the general elections.

It was also learnt that the NEC would appraise the party’s preparation for the Osun and Ekiti governorship election.

Recall that former governors of the party had met on Tuesday over the state of affairs in the party.

They had urged closer ties with their successors in office as well as urged the national leadership of the party to ensure they are carried along in decision making processes in the party.

