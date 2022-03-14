Key stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will today begin strategic meetings aimed at positioning the party for the 2023 general elections. While the party national caucus will meet today, the National Executive Committee (NEC) will meet on Tuesday according to a notice of meeting issued by the national secretary of the party, Sen. Samuel N. Anyanwu.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not stated, it was learnt that the party will deliberate on schedule for its presidential primaries as well as the contentious zoning arrangement, a source told LEADERSHIP.

It was also learnt that the NEC would appraise the party’s preparation for the Osun and Ekiti governorship election. Ahead of the meetings, former governors of the party had met on Tuesday over the state of affairs in the party.

They had urged closer ties with their successors in office as well as urged the national leadership of the party to ensure they are carried along in decision making processes in the party.

Party To Release Guideline On 2023 Soon – Saraki

Meanwhile, a former President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki has said the party will soon release guidelines for the party 2023 programme. Saraki who stated this as a guest on Politics Today, a daily programme on Channels Television, said there is a strong possibility that he will contest in 2023.

“As you know, for the last few months I have been consulting around the country and communicating my interests. The guidelines of our party will soon be released, it will serve as guidelines for all,” he said.

