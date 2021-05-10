ADVERTISEMENT

BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, has berated the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) for proclaiming what it called a spurious victory on the May 7 ruling of the Supreme Court on the tussle over local Council administration.

The state’s Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Engineer Akeem Olatunji, who stated this at the weekend said Governor ‘Seyi Makinde deserved to be hailed as a special prophet who saw tomorrow because he had earlier offered the sacked ALGON chairmen the same conditions they got from the Apex Court on Friday.

“It will be recalled the Engineer Seyi Makinde had asked the state’s negotiation team set up to find an out-of- court settlement (at the earlier stages of the trial) to propose the upfront payment of the salaries of the embattled ALGON Chairmen, but they were misadvised by their greedy leaders whose target was the treasury of the local governments. It is obvious the Governor Makimde actually saw tomorrow,” Olatunji said.

Oyo PDP in the signed press statement described the state chapter of the APC as a bunch of shameless politicians who will always display their rookie knowledge of politics.

The ruling party in Oyo State said that only rookie politicians with a very high level of delusionary tendencies would expect to get a different judgement from any court of law, looking at the facts of the matter.

“In fact, they should count themselves lucky because the Supreme Court was more than generous to them when it overlooked the series of slap the APC inflicted on the court system in the process of installing the all gone ALGON members”, the party said.