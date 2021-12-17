The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the party’s national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to concentrate on his duties and should not take sides with any presidential aspirant ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The BoT also asked Ayu to pursue reconciliation and not be distracted by the ambition of party members.

The PDP BoT chairman, Sen Walid Jibrin, stated this during a consultative meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party in Abuja yesterday.

Jibrin said, “May I urge the National Chairman therefore to use his wealth of experience to make the party great as it remains the largest party in Africa. You must try to reconcile individuals, states, and national issues. Do not be distracted by the ambition of Individual members but keep the party as formidable as possible.

“Concentrate on your duties and not more of who shall be the president, vice president, Senate president etc. do not side with any individual with self-ambition, and try to reduce the state of godfatherism. Please respect the dignity of individuals and the dynamism of a group”.

Jibrin, who assured Ayu of BoT’s support, urged him to run an inclusive administration.

On his part, Ayu assured that he will not have personal interest, adding that he would not be part of factions in states.

He said, “I personally have no personal interest. I will not be part of factions in any state. Now we’re not encouraging factions. I also want to say clearly that no single individual can win elections in the states. State Leaders must work as a team.

“If you work as a team, you will win elections in your state. Most of the elections we have lost in PDP are because PDP defeated PDP. That should never be encouraged. And part of the problem is because the leadership of the party sometimes takes sides with certain factions.

“During my leadership of the party, I will try to be free, fair, and make the interest of the party to be paramount. It should not override a broader interest. I believe that if we go along this route, we will be able to recapture the lost glory of the PDP”.