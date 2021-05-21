The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday called for calm amid the defection of the Cross River State governor Ben Ayade to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a terse statement said, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) notes the decamping of the Cross Rivers State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade.

“Our party calls on all critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party in Cross Rivers State to immediately pull together and ensure that every structure of our party in the state remains intact.

“The PDP wishes Governor Ayade well in his new political sojourn as well as in his future endeavours,” he said.

Effort by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to regain foothold in the South South geo-political zone paid off yesterday with the defection of Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the governing party at the centre.

APC had lost its space in the South South after Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State dumped the party for the PDP in the build up to the 2020 governorship election Edo.

But Ayade’s defection to APC following a crisis of confidence between him and some PDP leaders in the state has restored APC’s control of a state in the region.

While PDP has control in at least one state in the six geo-political zones in the country comprising, the APC before Ayade’s defection didn’t have a state in the South South.

Chairman of the APC caretaker extraordinary convention planning committee and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, in the company of six APC governors received Governor Ayade into the party fold yesterday.

Governor Ayade, while formally declaring for the APC in Calabar, extolled the character attributes of President Muhammadu Buhari, citing the realisation that Cross River, which has been emasculated economically following the ceding of its oil wells, needed to be in sync with the party at the center, as the main reasons for moving.

Speaking at the Cross River State executive council chamber, Governor’s Office in Calabar, after a two-hour meeting with seven APC governors, Ayade said, “Vaving seen and known the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and his commitment to this country, his nationalistic disposition and all the efforts he has made to bring Nigeria to where we are today, it is obvious that at this point we needed to join hands with him to build a Nigeria that we can be proud of.

“We need all governors to recognize that it is not the party that matters. It is character, it is honor, it is commitment to the vision of this great nation. We all need to as a team work ahead of the president by working towards building a prosperous country that the succession worries of 2023 will come without the fears and the worries the international community has for us.

“I believe that if every one of us as governor joins hands with Mr President, I think we can sit on the same dining table and fashion out a way to govern this country.”

In his remarks, Governor Buni stated that he and his team were in the state to formally welcome Governor Ayade to the APC.

“I am here on behalf of the APC family to welcome His Excellency the Executive Governor of Cross River State formally to the APC. As from today he is the leader of the party in the state.” He said.

The APC governors who witnessed the event were Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Solomon Lalong of Plateau State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and his Jigawa state counterpart, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

Other APC top notch present at the defection ceremony is the minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva.

However, shortly after Ayade’s defection, the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) went into a closed door meeting to deliberate on the matter.

Rising from the meeting, the party urged its members in the state to remain united.

Mass Defection Hit PDP in C/River

Meanwhile, hours after Ayade’s defection, some PDP leaders, including all local government chairmen, also dumped the party in solidarity with the governor.

Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Jonas Eteng Williams and his deputy, Hon. Joseph Bassey, also announced their defection to the ruling APC.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Friday, chief press secretary to the Speaker of Cross House of Assembly, CRHA, Hope Obeten, confirmed the Speaker’s defection to the APC, stating that the decision was a good step made in the right direction.

There was rumour making the rounds in the state that the leadership of the Cross River State House of Assembly has given directives the other 25 PDP members representing 25 state constituencies are to join the Governor in APC to revamp the economy of the state in particular and the nation in general.

When contacted to react to the governor’s defection, the PDP chairman in the state, Ntufam Edim Inok, said, “Am not in town, I would talk to you when I returned.”

Senator Florence Ita Giwa, said, “So long as Ayade who is the captain of the state has moved to the APC, we have no option than to move with him.”

When asked if the governor’s defection was for personal ambition or in interest of the state, Senator Stephen Odey said, “You don’t expect me to say anything when my governor has spoken.”

On his part, former lawmaker who represented Cross River Central Senatorial district Senator John Owan Enoh, said, “I am enthused today, that finally, the rumour has now become a reality. The historic nature of your entry into our party is not lost on every well-meaning Cross Riverian.”

Speaking also former Senate leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, lauded Ayade for the decision, saying the defection is a step in the right direction.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the past 6 years of being in the opposition has impacted the State negatively, even though you have consciously navigated the ship of governance in sync with the APC-led Federal Government,” he said.