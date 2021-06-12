A group under the aegis of Saraki is Coming yesterday urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to settle for a presidential candidate that has credibility if it intends to make a strong showing in the 2023 presidential election.

The group added that it regretted supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections.

President of the group, Umar Farin Gado, who stated this at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja said the group had thrown its weight behind a former senate president, Senator Bukola Saraki, for president in 2023, saying he has the best quality to heal the nation at this time.

Gado said in the light of the multi-faceted challenges facing the nation now, the country needs a compassionate leader with a public service pedigree to engender peace and heal to the nation’s soul.

“As senate leader, he evinced the capacity to connect with all levels of government and levers of power in a compelling, compassionate and credible manner and in this challenging time that the nation finds itself, we should go for a person most credible, most believable and most authentic and has the genuine interest of the people at heart,” he said.

He added; “We are here to also apologise to Saraki as well the PDP to forgive us for not listening to them during 2015 and 2019 general elections. We have regrets voting for the APC.

“We did not know that Saraki was doing good to Nigerians. Now we really miss him. We are calling on him and the PDP to come and rescue our nation.”

Responding, the PDP national secretary, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim Tsauri, thanked the group for discovering their mistakes, adding, “Assuming my age group had done enough we would not have found ourselves in this mess we are in today. So we are now trying to hand over this country to youths.”