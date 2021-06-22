National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus has told PDP aspirants and other stakeholders from Anambra State that the party cannot afford to lose the November 6 governorship election in the state.

Secondus who stated this at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja when the party leadership met the aspirants and party leaders from the state, said the meeting was meant to interact and interface ahead of the party’s governorship primaries this weekend.

The PDP chairman who acknowledged that off season elections are always stormy and tough, said, “Anambra is the key to the mission of rescuing Nigeria. Anambra is the key to the mission to bring all Nigerians together. To rebuild our country again from the hands of the APC that has destroyed our country. Anambra is the economic key of our country.”

He said the party must conduct its affairs to show the world that PDP is different and ready to rescue this country, adding that it was reason the party decided to interact with leaders of the party from Anambra State. He noted that at the end of the meeting, they would go home happily and on Saturday the freest primaries would be conducted by the party. He called on party members in the state to put party above self ahead of the primaries of the party.

“This is the time to look at each other. We must not allow both Anambra and our country to fail. We must show good example. You have been leading in several areas, you must lead politically now. Our leaders must be statesman. They must look beyond individual and narrow interest. It is time for us to look at Nigeria.

If we get it wrong, the consequences will be great. It will reflect on other parts of the country,” he said. He further lamented the insecurity in the country, noting that everywhere has become a war front.

“Let there be fairness and equity and justice, which is in deficit in our country. And that is what the PDP stands for. We stand for fairness, equity and justice, under the rule of law. This is a party that believes that all Nigerians are one. We must live together as brothers and sisters.

“You know that never in the history of our party that we have experience this divisive tendencies.

And our people living apart from each other, fighting each other,” he said.