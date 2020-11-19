By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

The meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national caucus summoned to deliberate on some thorny issues affecting the party has commenced at the Akwa Ibom State governors Lodge in Abuja.

The caucus meeting which comes barely hours after the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) met yesterday at the national secretariat, is preparatory to Thursday’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which is expected to ratify decisions taken on some thorny issues facing the party.

The meeting is chaired by the national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.

It was however learnt that some of the issues to be deliberated at the meeting include how to douse the tension caused by the defection of the Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi in the South East zone.

Also the caucus is expected to deliberate on the crisis rocking the party in the South West. Recall that the Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde has been locked in a leadership tussle with former governor of Ekiti State.

Besides members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, others present at the meeting include, Bauchi State governor, Bala Muhammad; Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Edo State governor, Goodwin Obaseki;

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa; Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri.

Others at the meeting are BoT chairman, Sen Walid Jibrin; former senate president, Sen Bukola Saraki; former chairman of PDP national caretaker committee, Sen Ahmed Makarfi; Hon Emeka Ihedioha; former deputy senate president, Sen Ibrahim Mantu; former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu; Chief Tom Ikimi.