A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Christopher Olulade, has alleged undue pressure on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to nail some leaders of the party especially from the North since some stakeholders said the opposition party would zone the presidency to the region in 2023.

Olulade, who spoke with journalists in Lagos, accused leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of working clandestinely to cripple the PDP ahead of the 2023 presidential poll.

He said, “In recent time, several of our leaders have been hounded by EFCC including former Senate President Bukola Saraki, the embattled national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, former Niger State governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu, former Abia State governor Theodore Orji, the late Senator Nasiru Mantu before his death, former Jigawa State governor Sule Lamido and others.

“We are very much aware of the plans and schemes of leaders of the APC to decimate our ranks. This is one of them,” Olulade said.

He said the APC had been jittery with the decision of the PDP to zone its presidential ticket to the North.

Olulade further alleged that those next in line to be arrested are Lamido, Aliyu and former Kano State governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso among several others whom he claimed had been penciled down from the northern part of the country.

Also corroborating Olulade, another member of the opposition PDP, who is on the party’s NEC said, “We have it on good authority that the EFCC will cave in any time soon and we are alerting the country to these devious schemes of the ruling party.”

While describing the move as counterproductive, the PDP NEC member said Saraki, Kwankwaso and others were initially cleared by the EFCC for the same petitions that the anti-graft agency wants to use as basis for their planned arrest.