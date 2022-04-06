National organising secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Umar Bature, has advised the federal government to confront rising security challenges with multiple options.

Bature, while speaking with LEADERSHIP in Sokoto, enjoined authorities to consider political, economic, and other social solutions to tackle security challenges bedeviling the country.

“When there is poverty, unemployment there is a tendency of increase in the rate of crime. To tackle the security challenges facing the country, we must consider multiple options as political, economic, and military approaches, not military alone.

“It is a known fact that, when these people were in opposition, they politicised all issues of governance without proffering a single solution to any of them hence, they lack sincerity in handling security challenges confronting the nation.

“We all saw what happened recently at MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja where Nigeria failed to qualify for World Cup. People ventilated their anger not just because our national team did not qualify for the world cup but, because they were angry there is no fuel, there is insecurity everywhere, and inflation has risen to double digits.”

He pointed out that, after spending nearly seven years in power, the All Progressives Congress, APC, is still sustaining its regime with lies and deceits.

Bature expressed optimism that PDP would win the 2023 elections and provide purposeful leadership that would restore Nigeria’s glory as well as needed development.