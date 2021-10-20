A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state chairmanship aspirant, Mukhtar Mohammed Ahmed and eight others who aspired for various positions during the party’s state congress in August have urged Niger State High Court III to nullify the congresses.

The plaintiffs in an originating summon at the state’s High Court III, filed by their counsel Jacob Johnson Usman, alleged that the congress held on the 7th August, 2021did not comply with the statutory guidelines for the congress.

They therefore prayed that the court should nullify the congress, as the party did not comply with the constitution and guidelines in the conduct of the congresses.

Counsel to the respondent Muhammad Ndayako argued that the suit cannot be determined by originating summons and therefore urged the court to dismiss the case for lack of jurisdiction but adopt their originating processes.

Justice Abdullahi Mika’ila of the High Court III thereafter adjourned the case to a date to be communicated to parties for judgement.