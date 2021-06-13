The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday condemned what it called violent clampdown by agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhamamdu Buhari on Nigerians protesting on Democracy Day.

Describing the protest as peaceful, the party said the “brutal clampdown on citizens on Democracy Day is a sacrilegious demonstration of APC’s aversion to democracy as well as its barefaced repugnance towards Nigerians, particularly in their demands for their rights.”

The national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said it is awkward that the APC and President Buhari, who were allowed their freedom when they protested in 2014, would turn around to subject Nigerians to actions of inhumanity including the use of firearms against the people, as being witnessed today.

“It is instructive to note that President Buhari, in his supposed Democracy Day address, failed to rein in his security operatives despite cautions by the PDP. This places the culpability for whatever befalls Nigerians, in the face of the violent attacks by security agencies, on the APC as well as Mr President’s desk.

“The PDP is not surprised that in his over 20 minutes speech, Mr President never made any commitment towards upholding the democratic tenets of free speech, freedom of expression, freedom of association and right to peaceful protest, as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution and our statutes, from which he, as APC candidate, drew huge benefits in 2014.