The Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division, has fixed Thursday, October 28, 2021, for ruling on an application brought before it by the embattled national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, seeking to stop the national convention of the party scheduled to hold on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

The development followed a motion filed by Secondus at the Port Harcourt Division of the Court seeking for an interim injunction to stop the PDP from going ahead with the planned convention.

When the matter came up before the Court on Tuesday, the interim injunction was not entertained since six other PDP members filed application for joinder.

However, counsels to the defendants, including those who joined in the suit, led by Henry Bello, opposed to the moving of the motion for interim injunction by Secondus’ counsel, Tayo Oyetubo.

After listening to the arguments, the three-man panel of the Appeal Court, led by Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani, ordered lawyers to the plaintiffs to serve the process to the defendants’ lawyers within 24 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The panel also ordered counsel to the respondents to respond within 24 hours before he adjourning the matter to October 28, for hearing and possible ruling on the motion.