Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention, three candidates have been disqualified by the screening committee of the party.

Chairman of the convention committee and governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, who disclosed this yesterday during the unveiling of the convention logo, said the three candidates were disqualified because they, at different times, took the party to court.

He said they intended to stop the forthcoming convention, stressing that they refused to exhaust internal party conflict resolution mechanisms.

The governor listed the candidates as Olafeso Eddy Eniola, Prof Adewale Abiodun Oladipo and Bar Okey Muo-Aroh.

While Olafeso is seeking to be national publicity secretary, Oladipo is seeking to be deputy national chairman. Muo-Aroh is contesting for national secretary of the party.

They are however entitled to seek redress at the appeal panel which will sit on Saturday.

Finitiri said, “I want to tell you that the three candidates that could not meet the standard of the screening committee are Dr. Olafeso Eddy Eniola, who initially expressed interest to contest for office of the national publicity secretary. The other persons are Prof Adewale Abiodun Oladepo, and Bar Okey Muo-Aroh.

“All these have been disqualified for the reason that they took the party to the court. Their intention was to stop the national convention. So if you have taken the party to court without exhausting the internal mechanism of settling whatever grievances you have and you try to stop the convention.