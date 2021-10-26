A former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olisa Metuh, has said he has no personal issues with former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, on the choice of candidate for national auditor of the party.

He said his concern with the Obi’s leadership in the state, is against the erosion of the democratic principles laid down by the founding fathers of the PDP.

Metuh, in a statement signed by his special assistant, Ebiloma Abdullahi, said “While we concede to the former governor and acknowledge his stories on moral values to the general public, we are totally against his lack of consultation, dialogue and inclusion on matters affecting party administration; an area where he knows little or nothing about.

“The fact is that in the South East caucus meeting of the PDP, Peter Obi himself led the rejection of a name put forward by Senator Ekwunife as candidate for the position of the national auditor, wherein he openly stated that the person is not known to him and the PDP.

“It is instructive to state that this position was re-echoed by the entire Anambra stakeholders present at the meeting except Senator Ekwunife.

“However, 24 hours later, the same Peter Obi, a man said to be of very high moral standard, somersaulted to claim the adoption of the same name without any form of dialogue or consultation.”

Metuh said it is morally wrong to support a man who has never participated in any PDP activity, adding that he has never attended any ward, local government or state function of the PDP, for a position in the National Working Committee (NWC).

He said such a person would never understand the internal workings of the party for four years, and therefore renders the position an empty space or at best, redundant.