A fresh crisis has erupted in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday as a Rivers State High Court sitting in Degema, has issued an interim injunction restraining, Prince Uche Secondus from parading himself as the national chairman and member of PDP.

Hon. Justice. O. Gbasam of the Degema Judicial Division vacation court sitting in Port Harcourt granted the order yesterday, following a suit No: PHC/2183/CS/2021 filed by Ibeawuchi Ernest Alex, Dennis Nna Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen and Umezirike Onucha against Uche Secondus (1st defendant) and the PDP (2nd defendant).

The judge, after the reading the affidavit in support of the motion of ex parte as well as the written address, and after hearing the submission of H.A. Bello, counsel to applicants, granted the interim injunction restraining Secondus from parading himself as the national chairman of the PDP.

Excerpt from the order read: “That an order restraining the 1st defendant from parading himself as a member of the 2nd defendant or the national chairman of the defendant or performing the functions of national chairman of the 2nd defendant or calling, attending or presiding over any meeting of the 2nd defendant or any committee of the 2nd defendant at the Ward, Local Government or State level or calling for any Ward, Local Government or State Congress of the 2nd defendant or setting up committees for such Congresses or participating in any activity of the 2nd defendant whatsoever whilst on suspension as a member of the 2nd defendant pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.”

The judge also granted leave to serve by substituted means the originating summons, motion on notice, all orders made by the court and all subsequent processes on the respondent by pasting same on his gate at No.1 William Jumbo Street, Old G.R.A Port Harcourt.

The judge further granted leave to serve by substituted means orders made by the court on the respondents by publishing same in the Nation.

Reacting however, Secondus said he is ready to defend himself.

A statement from the national chairman’s media office, signed by Ike Abonyi said, “If Secondus and the party are taken to court they will defend themselves.

“PDP and Secondus are not afraid of court, this party is a child of history, owned by Nigerians, bigger than any individual or group including desperadoes,” he said.

Recall that Secondus had got a softlanding by the governors and other stakeholders of the party over moves to force him to resign from office.

The governors and party leaders however resolved to bring the national convention of the party forward to October instead of December when the tenure of the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Secondus was to expire.

They also resolved that a national convention planning committee be immediately set up to begin the process of the convention by October. The committee will be ratified by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

It was also agreed that the zoning committee for the party should also be constituted by the NEC as well.

Recall that the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party had set up a committee comprising governors and other stakeholders to deliberate on moves to sack Secondus.

The plot which was spearheaded by the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, is aimed at stopping Secondus from recontesting the chairmanship position.

However, after their meeting of governors, the expanded BoT meeting was held yesterday at the national secretariat of the party.

LEADERSHIP reported that the resolution to bring the convention to October was the icebreaker for the Wike and Secondus camps.

A source at the meeting confided in LEADERSHIP that Secondus had tried to convince the party leaders that holding the convention in October might not be feasible because congresses have not been held in some states.

His suggestion for the convention to be moved to November was not agreed to by the members.

It was also gathered that moves to stop incumbent NWC members from seeking reelection were contentious against the backdrop of fears of possible litigations.

But rising from the meeting, the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who disclosed the resolutions of the stakeholders said, “There were extensive consultations with all major stakeholders in the Party including the Governors, members of the Board of Trustees, former Presiding Officers and current Principal officers and Leaders from the National Assembly, former Governors, former Ministers, and indeed other leaders of the Party with a view to bringing all tendencies within the Party together in view of the urgent task facing the Party as the only viable vehicle to checkmate the abysmally poor governance of the APC led Federal Government.

“The meeting deliberated extensively on the issues thrown up and resolved as follows: a. That the Constitution, traditions and practices of the Party should be strictly adhered to in finding solutions to any problems.

“That all parties should sheath their sword in the greater interest of the PDP and the need to RESCUE Nigeria from the avoidable National malaise and drift occasioned by the APC administration.

“That all processes leading to an early National Convention in October be immediately activated by relevant Party organs, especially National Executive Committee (NEC).

“That the Party should redouble efforts to provide a credible alternative leadership for Nigeria as it still remains the only hope for the Nigerian people for good governance.

“The meeting requested the NEC to immediately constitute a Zoning Committee for Party Offices and another Committee for National elective Offices.

“The meeting expressed appreciation to Party elders for their commitment and wisdom in handling Party affairs.

“We shall overcome and restore peace, security and development once again to Nigeria.”

Speaking earlier at the meeting, chairman of the BoT, Sen Walid Jibrin, urged the party leaders to close ranks and work in the interest of the party.

He said, “This meeting has been called at the instance of the BoT in order to find a solution to our problem affecting our party. That is why we have invited the governors and I am very happy to say all the 13 governors are here with us.

“It is very encouraging. We have also invited NASS, former governors, former ministers and NWC to this very important meeting. The problem affecting the party should not be allowed to continue.

“Whatever we can do today we must try all that we can to solve the problem of this party. We should put away personal interest and discuss for the benefit of the party because if you look at the other party they are one their way out and they are waiting for us. If we take a decision today there will be jubilation all over Nigeria,” he said.