BY ADEWALE AJAYI, Lagos

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reconciliation committee in the South West, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola has assured members of the party that his committee would find a lasting solution to the lingering crises in Lagos State.

Speaking after the meeting he had with aggrieved members of the party in Lagos, he said his committee would do everything to bring every member of the party on board and resolve their differences amicably.

Oyinlola while thanking members of the party for being blunt and frank in their submission said the crisis in the party shall be resolved.

Earlier in their submission members of the party noted that the problem in the party is lack of commitment to the growth of the party, covetousness, unbridled aspiration and lack of respect for the rules and constitution of the party.

Speaking at the reconciliation meeting, former National secretary of the party Dr. Remi Akitoye said the crisis in the party has been a recurring decimal, saying when election is approaching the leadership of the party will pacify the aggrieved members and go into the election without resolving the faceoff.

He explained that effort made by him and other members of the Board Of Trustees to resolve the differences never yield positive results because there is an extraneous factor inciting members of the party against one another.