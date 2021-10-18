Suspended national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus, said he is still in court because he is under pressure to ensure that justice is done over how he was removed from office.

Secondus, who noted that he didn’t initiate the current legal drama, lambasted party leaders for indulging in mind games despite being aware that the party chieftain went to court against the party.

He said the party constitution states clearly how a national chairman and any national officer can be sanctioned hence his resolve to get justice in court.

The media aide to Secondus, Ike Abonyi, who stated this in a statement said the embattled national chairman, had to make the clarification against the backdrop of what he called unsubstantiated story claiming that he is under pressure to withdraw his case against the party from court.

Recall that Secondus headed to the Appeal Court after a court in Rivers State upheld his suspension on grounds of anti-party activities as alleged by party leaders from his Ward 5.

Although the party constitution provides that only the national leadership of the party can sanction a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC), Secondus’ travails started after his dispute with Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike escalated.

However, in a statement yesterday, Abonyi said, “The truth which the said news did not state is that Prince Secondus is not in court against the party but was dragged to court instead by a person bent on hijacking the soul of the party.”

“For the avoidance of doubt the media office wishes to restate that Prince Secondus is really under pressure for justice and would seek it anywhere to save the party from hirelings out to destroy and derail the focus of the party.

“The party leaders are aware of who went to court against it and know what to do rather than indulging in a mind game.

“Nothing short of justice and respect for its servants will save PDP from the hands of now.

“For avoidance of doubt the justice Prince Secondus is seeking is as enshrined in the party constitution which is Supreme and states clearly how a National Chairman and any National officer can be sanctioned even where there is a known breach talk less where this none.”