Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of attacking its congress in Samaru area of Gusau, Zamfara State on Monday.

The party said the attack is a direct assault on democracy and another attempt by APC to subvert the will of the people as embodied in the PDP and its activities.

The national publicity secretary of PDP Hon Debo Ologunagba, said Nigerians were horrified as APC thugs invaded the venue of our congress in Samaru in Gusau, unleashed violence on PDP members, vandalised materials and vehicles after which they descended on the PDP secretariat, tore the PDP as well as Nigerian flags, all in their bid to orchestrate tension in the state and disrupt the congress.

Ologunagba however said the success of the PDP congress despite the attacks shows that the PDP is in firm control of the state even with Governor Bello Matawalle’s defection to the APC. He added that PDP will never relent in its determination to reclaim its electoral mandate taken to the APC by Governor Matawalle and other feeble-minded deserters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For those who took benefit of PDP structure to attain power in Zamfara state, only to turn around to inflict violence on the same structure; they have only demonstrated the absence of moral and character in the guise of politics. History will judge their level of inconsistency, betrayal and low-grade morals.

“APC has been in panic mode over the sustained formidability and penetrating popularity of the PDP in Zamfara state and sought every means including violence, threats and coercion to stop our congress; a scheme that was firmly resisted by our Party and the people of the state.

“APC’s pitiable failure to stop the PDP Zamfara congress is a bitter foretaste of the inevitable crushing defeat that awaits Governor Matawalle and his fizzling APC at all levels in the 2023 elections.

“Our Party salutes the courage and resolve of the Deputy Governor of Zamfara state, Mahdi Aliyu Mohammed Gusau, other leaders, critical stakeholders and all members of the PDP in the state for resisting the machinations of the APC and ensuring the successful conduct of our state congress.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP however congratulated its newly elected officers in the state led by the chairman-elect, Col. Bala Mande (rtd) and urged them to remain united and alert for the task ahead as Nigerians chart a new course for the nation in solidarity with the PDP’s Rescue and Rebuild mission.