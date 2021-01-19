By CHIBUZO UKAIBE |

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the abduction and killing of security operatives by terrorists and bandits, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to end his lethargic approach to tackling terrorism in the country.

The opposition party lamented that the escalated acts of terrorism in the country, now worsened by incessant attack on security operatives, the latest being the abduction of no fewer than 18 police operatives by bandits in Kaduna State, further highlights the president’s failures to coordinate an effective fight against terrorism in the country.

PDP in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said, “Our party, as the voice of the people, tasks President Buhari to show concern to the plight of Nigerians who are being ravaged by terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and vandals whose activities have been emboldened by the indolent and languid attitude of his administration, including its recent dismissive statement to Nigerians to ‘wait on God’ for solution.”