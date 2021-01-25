By Chibuzo Ukaibe |

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday lamented the spate of disasters across the states of the federation in the recent time, saying it calls for the concern of all Nigerians.

The party particularly said it grieves over the recent devastating fire disaster at the Sokoto central market, the Kugbo, Abuja furniture inferno, the Friday’s gas explosion in Agbor, Delta, the gas explosion at Rumuodumanya, Obio Akpor local government, River state on Saturday as well as other avoidable tragedies that had befallen the nation and her citizens in the recent time.

PDP in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the Sokoto market incident is a national tragedy, given the strategic place the market occupies in the economy of the nation as a commercial hub for both national and international trade activities.

The party said it is shocked at the gas plant explosion in Agbor, Delta state, which led to the death of our compatriots, including children, as well as the hospitalisation of others.