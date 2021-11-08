Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has raised the alarm over incessant increment in tuition fees paid by students in the state government-owned University of Medical Sciences, Ondo (UNIMED) by the government.

The party said the increment of fees of nearly 120 per cent for the 2021/2022 session was a silent notice to parents who could not afford the new fees regime to withdraw their children.

PDP lamented the increment of medical students to N1,320,000 as against N515,000 payable in the previous academic session (2020/2021).

According to the state publicity secretary of the party, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has never hidden his penchant for increasing fees in tertiary institutions since he assumed leadership of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peretei noted that Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko and Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa had suffered serial closures over student’s protests bordering on fees hike.

He said, “The Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo shrank to a student population of 1,753 from over 9,000 due to fees increase. Most private residential accommodation for students in Owo is now empty. Even the economy of the ancient city has been adversely affected.’’