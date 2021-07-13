Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decried the alarming rate of inflation and insecurity among others in the present administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Borno State PDP chairman, Usman Mahdi Badairi said this yesterday when he met with the party’s state working committee, local government chairmen, party loyalists and other stakeholders in Maiduguri.

Badairi appreciated all PDP members for their collective work towards the development and progress of the party in the state. The chairman assured them that they did not make a mistake in electing the party executives to represent them.

He urged party members to ensure cohesion and sustained efforts to foster the development of the party.

He directed local government party chairmen and their members to go back to their respective local government areas and wards to mobilise their people for the forthcoming congress meeting.

“We are worried over the failure of the ruling APC, which includes inflation in the food price, high rate of insecurity, communal clashes, and increasing debt shouldering by the government,” he said.