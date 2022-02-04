BY CHIBUZO UKAIBE, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the claims by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration on anti-corruption and anti-terrorism fight as false.

The party’s national publicity secretary, Hon Debo Ologunagba, when he reacted to the declaration by the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, on the achievements of All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government, said the administration is sinking deeper into the abyss of failure.

He said the APC administration is unsettled by the Transparency International (TI) report which ranked Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari as the second most corrupt country in West Africa and 154 of 180 on Global Corruption Index.

Ologunagba said the ranking is reflective of humongous corruption in the administration which includes the alleged looting of over N16 trillion public funds by APC leaders and their cronies in government.

The PDP said, “In its ludicrous anti-corruption scorecard, the APC government has no response to the reported looting of $25 billion under its watch as detailed in the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) leaked memo under its watch.

“The APC government should give answers to the reported stealing of N165 billion in the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), the N1.5 trillion and $9.5 million reportedly stolen from Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the $65 million frittered from the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) as well as the N90 billion reportedly looted from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

“This is in addition to the reported looting of N33 billion from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the reported stealing of over N18 billion from the rehabilitation of IDPs in the North East, the over N25 billion from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) as well as the looting of N500 billion Social Investment Programme Fund as revealed by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari among others.

“Furthermore, in the very pathetic attempt to conceal the apparent complicity of the APC in the advent and continuing insecurity in the country, the Minister of Information and Culture laboured strenuously and claimed that the APC government has uncovered 96 sponsors of terrorism and arrested 45 persons confirmed to be terrorists.”

The PDP said Nigerians have decoded the lying propensity of the APC and can no longer be hoodwinked.