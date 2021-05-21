Elders and representatives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekwusigo council area, have pledged their support for the aspiration of a former Senator representing Anambra South senatorial zone, Senator Ugochukwu Uba.

In a communique jointly signed by Chief Choice Anierobi and Prince Victor Ude-Ubaka on Thursday, the group stated that it was not in any way diminishing the qualifications of other aspirants in the race for PDP ticket for the November 6, 2021 governorship election in the state, but were of the conviction that Ugochukwu was the best choice among the array of aspirants.

The statement reads in parts: “As foundation members of the party in Anambra state and as elders of the party in Ekwusigo LGA and also as stakeholders in the Anambra project, we are convinced beyond reasonable doubts, that Senator Ugochukwu Uba’s unbroken loyalty to the party since 1999, gives him advantage over other aspirants, as he knows the dreams of the founding fathers of the party being one of the conveners of the party in 1998, and therefore, understands what to do to reposition the party in line with those dreams.

“His requisite education transversing the relevant disciplines of Government and Public Administration and track record of service in the Anambra State Government since the creation of the state in 1991, as two time Director General and two time Commissioner, put his experience, shoulders above other aspirants in the race, as a man prepared yesterday for tomorrow.

“We have also taken into consideration his accomplishments as a Senator of the Federal Republic, where he was the Senate Committee Chairman on Maritime Transport. We do believe that if he wins the ticket of our party and wins on November 6, his legislative competence and experience will engender Executive respect for the State House of Assembly. This respect will not only encourage the state legislature to carry out its functions without interference from an overbearing Executive but will also ensure harmony in Executive/Legislature relationship in the state.

“Humility as a virtue is not learnt or copied. It is an endowment of nature. Senator Ugochukwu Uba has over the years demonstrated natural humility and respect for others. In these troubled times in the state, Anambra does not require a leader but a true servant, whose humility will foster open door policy and guarantee public participation in governance.

“As elders of the party, we believe that our party has enough public goodwill to win this year’s governorship election, only if our party will endorse loyalty, experience and technocracy. The state is yearning for a change towards competent government and administrative knowledge. Senator Ugochukwu Uba possesses these qualities and moreover, he has never been known to be irascible, proud or arrogant, negative factors that cannot be removed from the reasons for our poor showing in previous elections.

“We make bold to call on all our party delegates and party faithfuls to support the aspiration of Senator Ugochukwu Uba, as fresh hope for our party’s victory on November 6 and also for transformational leadership in the state.”