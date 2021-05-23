The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled a former commissioner for information in Edo State, Prince Kassim Afegbua, over anti-party activities in his ward before and during the Edo State governorship election held on September 19, 2020.

Afegbua’s expulsion was contained in a letter by the Edo State chairman of the PDP, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, which was addressed to the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

The letter dated May 17, 2021 said Afegbua failed to appear before disciplinary committees set up by his ward, local government area and at the state level.

Afegbua’s expulsion came as he had petitioned the EFCC and ICPC demanding among other things, that they investigate how the party leadership spent an alleged N10billion it generated during the purchase of forms for the 2019 general election.

While the PDP insists that it generated N4.6billion, the EFCC has since invited some members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) over the allegation.

However, according to the letter obtained by LEADERSHIP Sunday, Afegbua engaged in series of anti-party activities in his ward before and during Edo State gubernatorial election of September 19, 2020.

Reacting however, Afegbua told LEADERSHIP Sunday that it was a “blatant lie” that he was ever invited to any disciplinary committee, adding that he would instruct his lawyers to seek legal redress immediately he gets a copy of the letter.