The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled a former commissioner for Information in Edo State, Prince Kassim Afegbua, over anti-party activities in his ward before and during the 2020 Edo State governorship.

Afegbua’s expulsion from PDP was contained in a letter by the Edo State chairman of PDP, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, which was addressed to the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

The letter dated May 17, 2021 and

entitled “Re: Resolution of the expulsion of Kassim Afegbua as a member of PDP”, said Afegbua failed to appear before disciplinary committees setup by his ward, local government area and at the state levels.

Afegbua’s expulsion comes on the heels of his petition to the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offenses Commission (ICPC), demanding, among other things, that they investigate how the party leadership allegedly spent N10billion it generated during the purchase of forms for the 2019 general election.

While PDP insisted that it generated N4.6billion, the EFCC has since invited some members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) over the allegation.

However, according to the letter obtained by LEADERSHIP, it reads: “Mr Kassim Afegbua as a member of PDP hitherto engaged in series of anti-party activities in his ward before and during Edo State Gubernatorial election of September 19, 2020.

“All attempts by his ward, Local Government Area and State Disciplinary Committees to secure his attendance at various meetings to clear himself of all allegations proved abortive.

“I hereby forward herewith to you the expulsion of Mr Kassim Afegbua as unanimously affirmed by the State Disciplinary Committee of our party in Edo State.”