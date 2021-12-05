The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the PDP has adopted a former senate president, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, as its candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

A source told LEADERSHIP Sunday that Saraki’s adoption followed a unanimous vote by party leaders from the FCT at a meeting yesterday.

It was learnt that the party leaders had earlier unanimously supported the micro-zoning of PDP’s presidential ticket to the North Central geo-political zone, after which a party chieftain, Alhaji Ogah Doma, moved a motion for Saraki’s adoption as the region’s choice for the presidential ticket.

At the event, the source said, were PDP stalwarts including FCT chairman of the party, Sunday Zakka, Senator Sulaiman Adokwe, Dr. Musa Ahmadu among others.

The meeting also resolved that only a presidential candidate of North Central extraction would be good enough for the PDP in 2023, adding that despite contributing immensely to deepening democracy in the country since the end of military rule in 1999, it was yet to be appreciated for its selflessness, commitment and sacrifice to the growth and expansion of the PDP, the source added.

The FCT’s adoption of Saraki came barely a week after other state chapters in the region namely Benue, Nasarawa and Niger adopted him.

Although the PDP is poised to throw its ticket open to all contenders ahead of the 2023 election, former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim and Mazi Sam Ohabunwa have openly declared this intention to seek the ticket on the party’s platform.

Party leaders like former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Governors Aminu Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed of Sokoto and Bauchi states respectively are said to be interested in the race.