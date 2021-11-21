The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday showered encomiums on former president Goodluck Jonathan as he marked his 64th birthday, describing him as one who puts the interest of the people above every other consideration.

The party said it and Nigerians, across the divide were proud of the former president as an exceptionally patriotic leader and national icon, whose achievements and personal sacrifices towards the unity and stability of the nation remained indelible in the history of the nation.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, said, “Over the years, as deputy governor, governor, vice president, president, African Union (AU) Envoy and chairman, International Summit Council for Peace in Africa (ISCP-Africa), Dr. Jonathan has continued to distinguish himself as a humble, forthright, selfless and excellent administrator who puts the interest of the people above every other consideration.

“Dr. Jonathan’s efforts in entrenching democratic tenets of good governance, equity, fairness, justice, rule of law, credible elections, tolerance, mutual respect as well as accountability in governance, stabilized and strengthened the bond of unity among Nigerians during his tenure in office.

“Furthermore, Dr. Jonathan’s landmark achievements including legacy projects and programmes brought unprecedented massive development and empowerment of citizens in all critical sectors in line with the manifesto of the PDP, leading to our economy being ranked as one of the fastest growing in the world under our party’s watch.

“Dr. Jonathan’s personal sacrifices in ensuring the unity and stability of our nation, particularly after the 2015 generation elections stand him out at a statesman who put the wellbeing of the nation above personal ambitions.”

The party said even outside of office, it was proud of the role Jonathan is playing in ensuring peace, unity, stability, credible elections and good governance in other parts of the world.

“The PDP joins family members, friends and associates in celebrating this global citizen and we pray God will continue to bless him with many more years in good health and service to our dear nation,” the party said.