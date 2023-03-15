Former governor of Plateau State and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Sen. Jonah Jang has said the G5 PDP governors and their allies, including himself, are not supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Jang added that Governor Simon Lalong who is the director general of Tinubu’s campaign is daydreaming to think that the G-5 are with Tinubu.

A statement issued in Jos by Jang’s media consultant Clinton Garuba said they have repeatedly said that they do not have personal problems with the candidate of the PDP Atiku Abubakar, but with the process that brought him up and the ensuing structural imbalance it has created in the party.

He said because the G-5 also called integrity group disagreed with the PDP and withdrew support for its presidential candidate’s campaign does not, in any way, suggest they are supporting the APC presidential candidate.

“The attention of former Governor of Plateau State Senator Jonah David Jang has just been drawn to recent comments attributed to the Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon Simon Lalong at the flag-off of the APC campaign rally, held at Wase that the G5 PDP governors are supporting the APC presidential candidate.

“Only Lalong and his fellow dreamers think so and will stop at nothing to mislead the public in order to get favorable feedback for a bad product they so desperately want to sell.”

According to the statement, the comments which sought to disparage and cast the former governor of the state in bad light as well as scurry some favour for his anointed candidate and the APC is nothing but the last kicks of a dying horse.

Garuba added that ordinarily they would have dismissed the vituperations as the outbursts of a deeply frustrated person who has taken a difficult task of marketing a bad product all in the need to stay relevant.

The former governor further said his successor has spent all years as governor not doing what makes for the welfare and wellbeing of his people, adding that he performed dismally in terms of basic infrastructure, healthcare, tourism, education and all the sectors.

Jang said the governor should be hiding his face rather than trying to denigrate him whose records of performance dot the Plateau landscape.

He also explained that Lalong has been struggling to no avail to show that he is on good terms with former Governor Joshua Dariye and that the latter supports the APC candidates.

“Need we remind the governor once more that this again is a figment of his imagination conjectured to put him in good stead with the Plateau people he long abandoned in pursuit of interest that clearly undermines the Plateau people he claims to govern.”