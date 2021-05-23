Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said they were concerned that the old habit of using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to silence political opposition is creeping back into the polity.

The governors under the aegis of PDP Governors Forum stated this while warning the EFCC to stop witch-hunting PDP national officials over the alleged whereabouts of N10 billion generated by the party during the sale of forms for the 2019 general elections.

Director general of the forum, Hon. CID Maduabum, said the party was up to date in making financial returns as required by the Constitution to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), noting that they were not aware that the electoral commission made any complaints to the EFCC on PDP’s returns.

Maduabum in a statement described the petition by Prince Kassim Afegbua as the product of “a disgruntled former PDP member”, which, according to the party, raises questions on the seriousness and impartiality of the anti-graft agency to do its work.

The governors further stated that the PDP shouldn’t be distracted from its main role as a political watchdog on behalf of Nigerians, adding that the times were perilous as Nigeria faces existential threats as a nation.

“While the PDP as a political party is accountable to its members and the general public for its actions, we are however, concerned that the old tactics of using the EFCC to silence political opposition is creeping into our polity once again. We had expected that the EFCC under a new leadership will learn from the mistakes of its predecessors.

“It is a misplaced priority for the EFCC to abandon revelations of monumental frauds by various officials and agencies of the federal government to pursue the PDP which is the main opposition party doing a yeoman’s job of preventing the descent into chaos and anarchy in Nigeria.

“Perhaps certain interests in government are worried about the increasingly assertive role the PDP is playing in calling out corruption in government and wants to weaken and silence it.

“Even the petition in question did not make a single allegation of misuse of government funds, nor cheating of any individual or public authority by the PDP. It is therefore surprising that the EFCC should use its scarce human and other resources to begin an investigation into PDP’s finances. If the EFCC is even- handed and non-partisan, it should also conduct an investigation into other political parties including the APC, the ruling party.