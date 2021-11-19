Family of slain Kogi Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) women leader Salome Acheju Abuh has demanded for justice and launched a foundation in her honour.

Salome was burnt alive on 18th November, 2019, by political thugs in her home at Ochadamu in Ofu local government area of Kogi State.

The arsonists also burnt down houses belonging to the family and other PDP members in the community.

The widower, Elder Simeon Babani Seidu Abuh, in a memorial address, said justice had not been served.

He said though six people were arraigned, only one Ocholi Edicha was convicted for the atrocities.

Abuh asked, “Is it possible for one person to commit such a magnitude of destruction of life and property in our compound and other key PDP stakeholders’ houses in the community within such a few hours?”

The Kogi State police command paraded six boys, including Ocholi Edicha, who were said to have confessed to the crime.

Meanwhile, governors of the PDP have lamented the failure of the government to apprehend the killers of the women leader, two years after she was burnt alive during the Kogi State governorship election.

They said the failure to fish out her killers reflected the level of impunity in the country.

The governors stated this at the two-year remembrance event for Abuh in Abuja.

Represented by the director general of the PDP Governors Forum (PDPGF), C.I.D. Maduabum, the governors said, “It has continued because there is no serious response by the government in power to tackle impunity. Impunity is perhaps the greatest problem we have in Nigeria.

“It is because of impunity that we have rampant corruption, because you can do anything and get away with it. Impunity has led to massive bloodshed on a daily basis in Nigeria. People are killed wantonly, people are killed whimsically.

“Impunity leads to all sorts of things. Her blood cries to heaven for vengeance because the mastermind has not been brought to book. Those who promote the atmosphere of violence, those who think that they are God on earth and can do anything they like and get away with it, they have not been brought to book. And that is why the country is where it is today.”

Maduabum added the arrest of the masterminds of Madam Abuh’s death would help to deter kidnapping, banditry, and terrorism in the country.

“The PDP governors have repeatedly called for the rejigging of the security architecture of the country in such a way that policing can be decentralised.

“But of course, there must be proper safeguards because if you have some governors that promote violence, then it is also very dangerous to leave such security in their hands. We believe that there should be proper checks and balances to ensure that security prevails in Nigeria,” he said.