Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the aegis of PDP Governors Forum will today deliberate on the ongoing constitution amendment before the National Assembly and the state of democracy in the country.

They will also discuss the recently passed Electoral Act Amendment as well as the level of unemployment and the state of the economy.

The governors are billed to meet in Bauchi, Bauchi State, the director general of the PDP-GF, Hon CID Maduabum, stated.

Although he was silent on whether or not the governors would discuss the simmering internal wrangling between the national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus and the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, LEADERSHIP learnt that the governors would seek to find a truce over the faceoff between the two leaders which threatens the stability of the party.

Recall that Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom last week held a closed-door meeting with Secondus and Wike over the friction between them.

But Maduabum in a statement yesterday said, the governors meeting would examine and deliberate on the current state of the nation, and the state of their respective states.

He added that the “Issues of unemployment, the general parlous state of the Nigerian economy, the health of Nigeria’s democracy including the Electoral Act Amendment, Constitution Alteration bills pending before the National Assembly, will top discussions at the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The meeting will continue to interrogate the federal government’s response to the insecurity still pervading the country and proffer workable solutions.

“The governors will continue to benchmark and exchange information and ideas on best practices on various aspects of governance in their respective states, as the PDP States and their governors are currently the major beacons of light, delivering substantial democracy benefits through projects and policies impacting on the lives of Nigerians, within the limits of the general bad governance by APC led Federal Government.”